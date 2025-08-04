Rakhi 2025 mehndi designs: Easy, beautiful and full-hand styles to try

Full-hand simplicity meets festive charm. It is a go-to look for Rakhi celebrations.
Charming blossoms and intricate fingers make this design perfect for traditional Rakhi vibes.
Minimal yet intricate, this charming mehndi style is ideal for Raksha Bandhan 2025.
The criss-cross net style gives a full look without being too complex, festive and elegant!
A central mandala with curved accents adds a traditional touch to your Rakhi celebration.
