 Rakhi 2025 mehndi designs: Easy, beautiful and full-hand styles to try

Image Source : AI generated image via Gemini

Full-hand simplicity meets festive charm. It is a go-to look for Rakhi celebrations.

Image Source : AI generated image via Gemini

Charming blossoms and intricate fingers make this design perfect for traditional Rakhi vibes.

Image Source : AI-generated image via Gemini

Minimal yet intricate, this charming mehndi style is ideal for Raksha Bandhan 2025.

Image Source : AI generated image via Gemini

The criss-cross net style gives a full look without being too complex, festive and elegant!

Image Source : AI-generated image via Gemini

A central mandala with curved accents adds a traditional touch to your Rakhi celebration.

Image Source : AI-generated image via Gemini

Image Source : AI-generated image via Gemini

