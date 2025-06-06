Popcorn vs Banana Chips: Which is healthier snack option?

Calorie Count: Popcorn is typically lower in calories than banana chips. A cup of air-popped popcorn contains around 30 calories, while a serving of banana chips can easily have around 150-200 calories.
Fat Content: Banana chips are often fried in oil, which increases their fat content. On the other hand, popcorn, especially when air-popped or lightly seasoned, is a low-fat snack.
Fiber and Nutrients: Popcorn is a whole grain, meaning it contains more fiber, which helps with digestion and keeps you fuller for longer. Banana chips, while containing some potassium, offer less fiber and fewer nutrients overall compared to popcorn.
Sugar Content: While plain popcorn is virtually sugar-free, banana chips often contain added sugars or are sweetened during the frying process, making them a high-sugar snack option.
Portion Control: With popcorn, it's easier to control portion sizes, especially if you're air-popping it yourself. On the other hand, banana chips tend to be more calorically dense, which can lead to overeating without realizing it.
