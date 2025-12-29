MG Road and Brigade Road:
These streets turn into the city’s New Year nerve centre. Crowds, countdowns, music and late-night cafés set the vibe.
Indiranagar:
Indiranagar is known for its pubs, breweries and house parties. It’s lively without feeling chaotic.
Koramangala:
Koramangala offers rooftop lounges and curated New Year events. The crowd is young, upbeat and social.
Cubbon Park:
For a calmer New Year, Cubbon Park is a favourite. Perfect for early morning walks on January 1st.
UB City:
UB City hosts premium New Year celebrations and fine dining. Expect luxury décor, live music and a dressed-up crowd.
Rooftop cafés across the city:
Bengaluru’s rooftops offer cosy New Year dinners with skyline views. Less crowded, more intimate and relaxed.
Nandi Hills:
Many head to Nandi Hills for a New Year sunrise. The cool air and views feel symbolic of fresh beginnings.
