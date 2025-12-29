 Best places to visit in Bengaluru on New Year&#039;s Day

MG Road and Brigade Road: These streets turn into the city’s New Year nerve centre. Crowds, countdowns, music and late-night cafés set the vibe.

Indiranagar: Indiranagar is known for its pubs, breweries and house parties. It’s lively without feeling chaotic.

Koramangala: Koramangala offers rooftop lounges and curated New Year events. The crowd is young, upbeat and social.

Cubbon Park: For a calmer New Year, Cubbon Park is a favourite. Perfect for early morning walks on January 1st.

UB City: UB City hosts premium New Year celebrations and fine dining. Expect luxury décor, live music and a dressed-up crowd.

Rooftop cafés across the city: Bengaluru’s rooftops offer cosy New Year dinners with skyline views. Less crowded, more intimate and relaxed.

Nandi Hills: Many head to Nandi Hills for a New Year sunrise. The cool air and views feel symbolic of fresh beginnings.

