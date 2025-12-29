Marine Drive:
Marine Drive is iconic on New Year’s Eve. People gather to walk, sit by the sea and watch the city glow. Best for a free, open-air celebration.
Juhu Beach:
Juhu Beach comes alive with families, friends and street food stalls. Fireworks, music and sea breeze create a festive mood.
Bandra Bandstand:
Bandstand offers sea views and a youthful crowd on New Year. Many head here after dinner for midnight vibes.
Colaba Causeway:
Colaba is great for late-night walks, cafés and people-watching. Restaurants stay open late, and the energy feels international.
Lower Parel:
Lower Parel hosts some of Mumbai’s biggest New Year parties. Clubs, rooftops and luxury venues dominate the scene.
Gateway of India:
Gateway of India feels magical as the year changes. The historic monument and harbour lights add drama.
