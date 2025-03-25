 Pineapple juice vs Orange juice: Which one helps to control sugar quickly?

Glycemic Index (GI): The glycemic index of pineapple juice is relatively high. Orange juice has a moderate GI of about 50, meaning it tends to raise blood sugar more gradually compared to pineapple juice.

Fibre content: Orange juice may help stabilise blood sugar more effectively than pineapple juice as it has slightly more fibre.

Sugar Content: Pineapple juice tends to have a higher sugar content compared to orange juice. Hence, orange juice might be a better option if you're aiming to avoid rapid sugar elevation.

Vitamin C Levels: While both juices provide vitamin C, orange juice provides a higher concentration, supporting immune health. However, this does not significantly impact blood sugar control directly.

Caloric Content: Orange juice has lower calorie content and may provide a more controlled blood sugar response compared to pineapple juice.

Hydration and Satiety: If you're looking for hydration along with better sugar control, orange juice is likely a better option.

In conclusion, orange juice is generally better for controlling blood sugar more gradually, as it has a lower glycemic index, more fibre, and a higher concentration of nutrients that help in managing insulin sensitivity.

