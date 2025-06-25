Peach iced tea vs Lemon iced tea: Which one is better for you?

Vitamin C Content: Lemon iced tea usually has more vitamin C due to the citrus fruit. Vitamin C is beneficial for immune support and acts as a natural antioxidant.
Natural Sugar Levels: Peach iced tea contains more natural sugars or added peach flavouring which can increase calorie content. Lemon iced tea tends to be lower in sugar, especially if made with fresh lemon.
Antioxidants: Both teas are made from black or green tea bases, which are rich in antioxidants like catechins and flavonoids. However, lemon can improve the absorption of these antioxidants.
Flavour: Peach iced tea is sweeter and fruitier, while lemon iced tea has a refreshing, tangy kick. Your personal taste will determine which one you enjoy more
Caloric Content: Unsweetened lemon iced tea typically has fewer calories than sweetened peach iced tea. Store-bought peach teas often contain added sugar or syrups.
Digestive Benefits: Lemon is known to help in digestion and detoxification, especially when consumed cold or warm. While peach give you some fibre in whole form, peach flavouring doesn’t have such benefits.
Conclusion: If you're looking for lower sugar, more vitamin C, and better antioxidant absorption, lemon iced tea is better than peach in terms of health benefits — especially if you make it at home with minimal sweeteners.
