Orange vs Kinnow: Which has more vitamin C?

While both of these citrus fruits are known for their high vitamin C content, there are slight differences between the two.
Oranges are known to have a higher amount of vitamin C than kinnows, with an average orange containing 70 milligrams of vitamin C while a kinnow contains around 40 milligrams.
However, kinnows are slightly sweeter and have a lower acid content compared to oranges, making them a preferred choice for those with sensitive stomachs.
Additionally, both fruits have similar health benefits such as boosting immunity, promoting healthy skin, and aiding in digestion.
Ultimately, the choice between orange and kinnow depends on personal preference and dietary needs, but both are excellent sources of vitamin C.
