Onion juice vs Onion oil: Which is best for hair growth?

Nutrient Concentration: Onion juice has a higher concentration of sulfur, antioxidants and enzymes directly from fresh onions whereas onion oil is often diluted with carrier oil which may slightly reduce its potency.
Penetration and Absorption: Onion juice penetrates the scalp quickly, delivering nutrients straight to the roots. On the other hand, the oil absorbs more slowly but stays longer on the scalp, providing prolonged hydration.
Application Frequency: Onion juice is best used 2–3 times a week due to its strong smell and potential irritation. Onion oil, on the other hand, can be applied more often and even left overnight, depending on sensitivity.
Ease of Use and Shelf Life: Onion juice is usually freshly prepared, has a shorter shelf life and can be messy to apply. But, onion oil is convenient, ready to use and has a stronger shelf life.
Odour and Irritation: The onion juice has a strong, pungent smell and may cause irritation for sensitive scalps. However, the oil has a milder scent and is gentler due to dilution.
In conclusion, if you want intensive hair growth, onion juice might be a better option. However, if you consider ease of use, nourishment and long-term maintenance, onion oil might be better for you.
