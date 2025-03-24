Oats vs Ragi vs Jowar Roti: Which is better for weight loss?

Oats: Low in calories and high in fiber, oats help keep you full longer, making it easier to control portion sizes and reduce overall calorie intake.
Ragi: Rich in calcium and high in fiber, ragi roti aids digestion and supports fat metabolism, making it a good option for weight loss.
Jowar: Packed with protein and antioxidants, jowar is great for muscle building and boosting metabolism, contributing to healthy weight loss.
Glycemic Index: Oats have the lowest glycemic index (GI), making them ideal for stable blood sugar levels, while ragi and jowar have moderate GI, helping prevent spikes in hunger.
Nutritional Benefits: While all three are healthy, oats may edge out slightly for weight loss due to their high fiber content and versatility in meals.
