 Normal Oats vs Rolled Oats: Which is better for weight loss?

Nutrient Content: Both normal and rolled oats are packed with fiber and protein, but rolled oats may have a slight edge due to their minimal processing, retaining more nutrients.

Satiety: Rolled oats tend to be more filling because they take longer to digest, helping you feel fuller for longer, which can prevent overeating.

Glycemic Index: Normal oats are usually digested faster and can cause a quicker rise in blood sugar. Rolled oats, on the other hand, have a lower glycemic index, making them better for maintaining stable energy levels.

Convenience: Normal oats cook quicker and may be more convenient, but for weight loss, the extra time it takes to cook rolled oats may be worth it for their sustained energy benefits.

Verdict: Rolled oats might be a slightly better choice for weight loss due to their slower digestion and lower glycemic index.

