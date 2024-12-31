Mindset: The New Psychology of Success by Carol S. Dweck: This book introduces you to the concept of a growth mindset, thereby, empowering readers to embrace challenges and cultivate resilience.
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen Covey: This is a timeless self-help classic book which offers practical advice on personal growth, productivity and goal-setting.
Essentialism: The Disciplined Pursuit of Less by Greg McKeown: This book teaches the readers to prioritise what truly matters, thereby, removing non-essential activities and focusing on important goals.
Atomic Habits by James Clear: This is a comprehensive guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones. The book also gives you actionable strategies for change.
The Power of Now by Eckhart Tolle: This book is a spiritual guide to living in the present, letting go of negativity and embracing mindfulness for a fulfilling life.
Benefits of reading the books: These books give you insights and help you set realistic goals, build self-awareness, develop good habits, focus on what is important and mindfulness.
