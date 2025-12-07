Grey strands can feel a little annoying, but it happens to so many of us. The good news is that nature has a few gentle tricks that may help slow it down. Here are some simple DIY remedies that people swear by and we’re going to reveal them all.
1. Coconut oil with curry leaves is a classic for a reason. Warm them together until the leaves turn dark, then massage the oil into your scalp. It helps nourish roots and may slow down early greying.
2. A mix of amla powder and water makes a gentle hair mask. It feeds your scalp with vitamin C and brings back some shine. Use it regularly and your hair may feel stronger and healthier.
3. Black sesame seeds can be soaked, crushed and mixed with a little oil. Apply this paste to your scalp for a few minutes. It is believed to support melanin and keep hair looking youthful.
4. Henna with a spoon of coffee powder creates a rich, natural tint. It conditions your strands and adds a soft hint of colour. Perfect if you want something chemical-free and soothing.
5. Onion juice might not smell great, but it works surprisingly well. Dab it on your scalp for a short time before washing. Many people say it helps with thickness and slows the greying process.
