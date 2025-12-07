2. Fenugreek (Methi) seeds are very effective in curing insulin resistance, which is one of the roots of fatty liver. The best way to consume them is soaking 1 tsp overnight and drinking that water the next morning.
3. Garlic contains allicin, which has been found to decrease fat accumulation and promote liver cleansing. Take 1–2 raw garlic cloves in the morning or use crushed garlic in daily cooking.
4. Ginger aids digestion, is anti-inflammatory, and may help lower liver fat levels. You can consume ginger in the form of ginger tea, raw ginger in salads, or simply add it to sabzis and dal.
5. Turmeric comprises a compound called curcumin that helps in repairing liver cells, thereby reducing inflammation in the liver. Adding black pepper to turmeric increases the absorption of curcumin by 2,000%. Want to consume it easily? Take half a tsp of turmeric and a pinch of black pepper, and mix them in warm water or milk.
