2. Strictly avoid screens before bed because blue light from phones keeps your brain alert. Switch to calm activities such as reading or listening to soft music.
3. Prepare for your morning the night before. Lay out clothes, prep breakfast, or plan your tasks. A smoother morning reduces stress, and helps you rise easily.
4. Keep your alarm clock at a distance. Forcing yourself to get up to turn it off is an ultimate hack to reduce snoozing. Plus, the simple act of getting up instantly shakes off sleepiness.
5. Get sunlight as soon as you wake up. Natural light signals your brain to become alert. Open the curtains or step outside for a quick energy boost.
6. Right after getting up, drink a glass of water to wake up your system. Once you are hydrated, do a light stretch to boost circulation and energize your morning.
