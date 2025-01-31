National Hot Chocolate Day is celebrated every year on January 31. It is a day dedicated to the beloved beverage that not only tastes good but also has health benefits. Know how you can make hot chocolate at home easily.
Choose your base liquid: Use milk (whole, skim or even plant-based milk) for a creamy texture or go with water for a lighter version. Heat it up on the stove or in the microwave until it’s warm but not boiling.
Pick your chocolate: You can use cocoa powder for a lighter, more traditional hot chocolate or melt chocolate bars (dark, milk or a mix) for a richer, more indulgent drink. If you're using cocoa powder, about 2 tablespoons per cup is good.
Sweetener: Add sugar, honey or any sweetener of your choice. About 1–2 teaspoons of sugar for every cup of milk should be good but adjust according to your preference.
Mix well: Whisk the cocoa powder or melted chocolate into the warm milk until it’s combined well. You can do it with a small whisk or spoon! If you're using cocoa powder, make sure it dissolves fully to avoid any clumps.
Pinch of flavour: For extra flavour, add a pinch of salt, vanilla extract or cinnamon powder. Top it with whipped cream, marshmallows or chocolate shavings.
