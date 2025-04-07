National Beer Day 2025: 5 DIY beer cocktails to enjoy this summer

Beer Margarita: Mix your favourite lager with tequila, lime juice, and a splash of orange liqueur. Serve over ice with a salted rim for a refreshing twist.
Shandy: Combine equal parts beer (like pale ale) and lemonade. Add ice and a lemon slice for a citrussy, light cocktail perfect for warm days.
Michelada: A Mexican classic! Mix beer (like a crisp pilsner) with lime juice, hot sauce, and a dash of Worcestershire sauce. Serve with a salted rim.
Black Velvet: Layer stout beer with champagne or sparkling wine for a classy, bubbly drink. Perfect for when you want something a little fancier.
Beer Mojito: Muddle mint leaves, lime, and sugar, then top with beer (try a light lager). Add a splash of rum for an extra kick and serve over crushed ice.
