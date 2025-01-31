Mushroom vs Paneer: Which is more nutritious?

When compared, mushrooms tend to have a slight edge over paneer in terms of overall nutrition.
Mushrooms, being a low-calorie food, are packed with antioxidants, Vitamin B, and minerals such as potassium and phosphorus.
Mushrooms are also a good source of dietary fibre, which promotes digestive health.
On the other hand, paneer, while being a good source of protein and calcium, is high in saturated fat and cholesterol, which can be harmful to heart health in the long run.
VERDICT: Therefore, for those looking to maintain a balanced and nutritious diet, opting for mushrooms over paneer may be a more beneficial choice.
