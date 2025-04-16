 Morning vs Evening: Which time is better for workout for weight loss?

Morning boosts metabolism early: Exercising in the morning jumpstarts your metabolism, helping you burn more calories throughout the day, even when you're resting.

Evening strength might be higher: Your body temperature is higher in the evening, which can enhance strength and performance, potentially leading to more effective workouts.

Morning workouts build consistency: Morning routines are less likely to be interrupted by daily responsibilities, making it easier to stick to your weight loss goals long-term.

Evening workouts relieve stress: After a long day, evening exercise can help reduce stress and curb emotional eating—an underrated tool for weight control.

Best time for workout: Weight loss success depends more on consistency than timing. Choose the time that fits your lifestyle and keeps you motivated!

