Moringa Tea vs Green Tea: Which is better for weight loss?

Nutrient Density: Moringa tea is packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, which can support overall health and help with fat metabolism. Green tea also has antioxidants (like catechins) but is less nutrient-dense than moringa.
Image Source : Social
Metabolism Boost: Green tea is well-known for boosting metabolism due to its caffeine and catechins. Moringa tea, while not caffeinated, has anti-inflammatory properties that support metabolic health in a gentler way.
Image Source : Social
Appetite Control: Moringa tea may help reduce hunger cravings due to its fibre and protein content. Green tea has some appetite-suppressing effects, but it's more effective for fat-burning than for curbing appetite.
Image Source : Social
Caffeine Factor: Green tea contains caffeine, which gives an energy boost but may cause jitters for some people. Moringa tea is naturally caffeine-free, making it a gentler option for weight loss without the stimulant side effects.
Image Source : Social
Antioxidants and Fat Burning: Both teas contain antioxidants, but green tea is specifically proven to promote fat burning by increasing fat oxidation during exercise. Moringa offers a broader range of antioxidants that help with inflammation and general wellness.
Image Source : Social
Next : 5 reasons you should add bottle gourd to your summer diet