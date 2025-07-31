This 5-ingredient chilla is a protein powerhouse

Ingredient 1 – Besan (gram flour)
High in protein and fibre, besan forms the base.
Ingredient 2 – Chopped onions
Adds crunch and flavour to the chilla.
Ingredient 3 – Green chillies
Gives a spicy kick and boosts metabolism.
Ingredient 4 – Coriander leaves
Fresh herbs elevate flavour and add vitamin C.
Ingredient 5 – Water & salt
Just enough water to make a pourable batter.
Quick tip -
Cook on medium heat till golden on both sides.
