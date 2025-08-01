1. Keep Your Hands Germ-Free: Wash your hands often with soap or sanitiser. It prevents flu, colds, and stomach infections that spread rapidly in the monsoon.
Image Source : Freepik
2. Say No to Street Food: Cholera, typhoid, and hepatitis A rise in monsoon. Drink boiled or filtered water and eat home-cooked meals.
Image Source : Freepik
3. Dry Your Feet to Avoid Fungal Infections: Wet feet are prone to fungal issues. Use breathable footwear and avoid puddles. Dry between your toes properly.
Image Source : Freepik
4. Disinfect High-Touch Surfaces: Clean doorknobs, phones, remotes, and switches daily to prevent the spread of viruses and bacteria.
Image Source : Freepik
5. Guard Against Mosquitoes: Use repellents and nets to avoid dengue, malaria, and chikungunya. Drain standing water around your home.
Image Source : Freepik
Next : This 5-ingredient Chilla is a protein powerhouse