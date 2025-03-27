Monogamy vs Polygamy: Study reveals which relationship structure is healthy

A recent study involving 25,000 individuals found that both monogamous and consensual polygamous relationships report similar levels of happiness and sexual satisfaction.
Participants across various relationship types, including open and swinging relationships, reported identical satisfaction levels.
The research questions long-held cultural and religious norms that promote monogamy as the "healthier" relationship model.
Consensual polygamy can foster improved communication and understanding among partners.
The study suggests that both relationship structures can be healthy, with no inherent advantage to one over the other.
