 Mango vs Lychee: Which is the best summer fruit?

Mangoes are widely loved for their tropical flavour and versatility in desserts and savoury dishes, lychees have a unique floral taste and are often enjoyed on their own as a snack.

In terms of nutritional value, both fruits are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, making them a healthy choice for summer snacking.

Ultimately, the preference between mangoes and lychees comes down to personal taste.

Some may prefer the tangy sweetness of mangoes while others may enjoy the delicate flavor of lychees.

Whichever fruit one chooses, it's safe to say that both mangoes and lychees make for delicious and nutritious summer treats that are sure to satisfy any craving.

