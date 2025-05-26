 Mango shake vs Banana shake: Which one is safer for a diabetic patient?

When it comes to choosing between a mango shake and a banana shake for a diabetic patient, it is important to consider the effects of each on blood sugar levels.

Mangoes are known to have a higher glycaemic index, meaning they can cause a rapid rise in blood sugar levels.

On the other hand, bananas have a lower glycaemic index and are a good source of fibre, which can help slow down the absorption of sugar into the bloodstream.

This makes banana shake a safer option for a diabetic patient.

However, it is important to keep portion sizes in mind as both fruits still contain natural sugars.

It is recommended to consult with a healthcare professional before making any dietary decisions for a diabetic patient.

