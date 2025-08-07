 Not sure which makeup brush does what? This guide makes it super easy

Blending brush: Soft and fluffy with a dome shape, it diffuses harsh lines. Essential for seamless eyeshadow transitions.

Foundation brush: Dense and flat or rounded, this brush ensures smooth and even base application. Ideal for liquid or cream foundations.

Concealer brush: Small and tapered, it lets you target blemishes and under-eye areas. Perfect for blending without smudging.

Powder brush: Big, fluffy, and soft, it distributes loose or pressed powder evenly. Great for setting makeup with a light touch.

Blush brush: This rounded brush adds natural colour to your cheeks. Tapered edges help control the intensity of your blush.

Eyeshadow brush: Flat and firm, it helps pack on colour over the lids. Use it for base shadows or building up pigment.

