Blending brush: Soft and fluffy with a dome shape, it diffuses harsh lines. Essential for seamless eyeshadow transitions.
Image Source : Pexels
Foundation brush: Dense and flat or rounded, this brush ensures smooth and even base application. Ideal for liquid or cream foundations.
Image Source : Pexels
Concealer brush: Small and tapered, it lets you target blemishes and under-eye areas. Perfect for blending without smudging.
Image Source : Freepik
Powder brush: Big, fluffy, and soft, it distributes loose or pressed powder evenly. Great for setting makeup with a light touch.
Image Source : Pexels
Blush brush: This rounded brush adds natural colour to your cheeks. Tapered edges help control the intensity of your blush.
Image Source : Pexels
Eyeshadow brush: Flat and firm, it helps pack on colour over the lids. Use it for base shadows or building up pigment.
Image Source : Pexels
