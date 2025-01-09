The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is scheduled to begin on January 13, 2025, with the Paush Purnima Snan, and will end on February 26, 2025, coinciding with Maha Shivratri.
The Maha Kumbh Mela, one of the greatest and most sacred gatherings in Hinduism, takes place every twelve years.
January 13, 2025 - Paush Purnima Snan
January 15, 2025 - Makar Sankranti (First Shahi Snan)
January 29, 2025 - Mauni Amavasya (Second Shahi Snan)
February 3, 2025 - Basant Panchami (Third Shahi Snan)
February 12, 2025 - Maghi Purnima Snan
February 26, 2025 - Maha Shivratri (Final Snan)
These ancient bathing ceremonies, known as Shahi Snans, are thought to cleanse the soul and wash away sins, making them the event's spiritual centerpiece.
