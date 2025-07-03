Lunges vs Squats: Which exercise is better?

Muscle Groups: Squats primarily work the quads, hamstrings, glutes, and lower back. Lunges target the same muscles but emphasise balance and stability, often working the glute medius and inner thighs more.
Image Source : Canva
Balance & Coordination: Squats are more stable as both feet are planted. Lunges require more balance and coordination since they involve single-leg movements.
Image Source : Canva
Strength vs Functional Movement: Squats are excellent for building strength and muscle mass, especially when weighted. Lunges are more of a functional movement, mimicking real-life activities like walking or climbing.
Image Source : Canva
Calorie Burn & Fat Loss: Squats engage more muscle mass at once, especially under load, leading to higher calorie burn. Lunges, also burn calories but often performed slower and with less resistance.
Image Source : Canva
Joint Impact & Safety: Squats can strain the lower back or knees if done with poor form or excessive weight. Lunges can stress the knees if alignment is off, especially in forward lunges.
Image Source : Canva
Conclusion: You don’t have to choose one, as both are effective. Incorporating squats and lunges together into your workout will give you the best mix of strength, stability, and functional movement.
Image Source : AI-generated
