Best low-calorie foods to stay active and energised all day

Bananas are low in calories but packed with natural sugars and potassium, giving a quick energy boost and preventing muscle fatigue.
Greek yoghurt is high in protein and probiotics, helping stabilise blood sugar and giving long-lasting energy without calorie overload.
Eggs are rich in protein and B vitamins that help muscle repair and convert food into energy, keeping you active all day.
Oats are loaded with complex carbs and fibre, releasing energy slowly and keeping you energised for longer hours.
Apples provide fibre and natural sugars that release energy steadily, making them a great low-calorie snack for staying alert.
Next : 5 foods you can eat after food poisoning
Click to read more..