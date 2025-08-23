 Best low-calorie foods to stay active and energised all day

Best low-calorie foods to stay active and energised all day

Image Source : Freepik

Bananas are low in calories but packed with natural sugars and potassium, giving a quick energy boost and preventing muscle fatigue.

Image Source : Canva

Greek yoghurt is high in protein and probiotics, helping stabilise blood sugar and giving long-lasting energy without calorie overload.

Image Source : Freepik

Eggs are rich in protein and B vitamins that help muscle repair and convert food into energy, keeping you active all day.

Image Source : Canva

Oats are loaded with complex carbs and fibre, releasing energy slowly and keeping you energised for longer hours.

Image Source : Canva

Apples provide fibre and natural sugars that release energy steadily, making them a great low-calorie snack for staying alert.

Image Source : Canva

Next : 5 foods you can eat after food poisoning

Click to read more..