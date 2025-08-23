Cherries: These are rich in anthocyanins, a powerful antioxidant that can help lower inflammation and uric acid levels in the body. Regular intake can also reduce the frequency of gout attacks.
Low-Fat Dairy Products: Milk, yoghurt and cheese (especially low-fat varieties) contain proteins that promote uric acid excretion through urine, lowering its concentration in the blood.
Green Leafy Vegetables: Spinach, kale and lettuce are packed with fibre, vitamins and minerals but low in purines. They help alkalise the body and reduce uric acid buildup naturally.
Citrus Fruits: Oranges, lemons and grapefruits are high in vitamin C, which helps reduce uric acid by increasing kidney function and excretion. Vitamin C also acts as an antioxidant to lower inflammation.
Berries: Blueberries, strawberries and blackberries are low-purine and high-antioxidant fruits that help fight oxidative stress and inflammation, supporting joint health and uric acid balance.
Water and Herbal Teas: Staying hydrated is the most effective way to flush uric acid from the body. Herbal teas like ginger or nettle tea improve kidney function, while plain water ensures proper uric acid excretion.
Tomatoes: Tomatoes are low in purines and high in vitamin C, making them a good option for uric acid control. Their alkaline nature also helps reduce uric acid crystallization in joints.
