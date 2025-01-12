 Lohri 2025: 5 must-try traditional dishes for a festive feast

Sarson da Saag and Makki di Roti: A classic Lohri combo, this hearty dish pairs mustard greens with maize flatbread, topped with dollops of butter.

Til Ladoo: Sesame seed and jaggery balls are not only delicious but also symbolic of warmth and togetherness.

Gajak and Rewri: These sweet sesame brittle snacks are perfect for munching while enjoying the Lohri bonfire.

Kheer: A creamy rice pudding made with milk, sugar, and dry fruits, kheer adds a sweet touch to the celebration.

Pindi Chole: Spicy and flavourful, this Punjabi-style chickpea curry is a crowd-pleaser at festive gatherings.

