Lohri 2025: 5 must-try traditional dishes for a festive feast

Sarson da Saag and Makki di Roti: A classic Lohri combo, this hearty dish pairs mustard greens with maize flatbread, topped with dollops of butter.
Til Ladoo: Sesame seed and jaggery balls are not only delicious but also symbolic of warmth and togetherness.
Gajak and Rewri: These sweet sesame brittle snacks are perfect for munching while enjoying the Lohri bonfire.
Kheer: A creamy rice pudding made with milk, sugar, and dry fruits, kheer adds a sweet touch to the celebration.
Pindi Chole: Spicy and flavourful, this Punjabi-style chickpea curry is a crowd-pleaser at festive gatherings.
