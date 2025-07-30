A bold red never goes out of style. Striking, timeless, and made for medium skin — especially with blue or orange tones.
Image Source : Freepik
Skip chalky nudes! Choose caramel, peach, or warm browns to enhance your natural glow without looking washed out.
Image Source : Freepik
Mauves with hints of pink or purple offer a soft-focus effect. Perfect for work, daily errands, or low-key evenings.
Image Source : AI image generated via Gemini
Deep, spicy tones like brick red or terracotta bring warmth and edge. They complement Indian skin tones beautifully.
Image Source : Freepik
Lively and fresh, coral tones brighten medium skin. Wear it to brunch, on vacation, or to lift your mood instantly.
Image Source : Ai image generated by Gemini
Cranberry, raspberry, and wine shades are rich, flattering, and totally wearable. Make a statement, softly.
Image Source : Freepik
