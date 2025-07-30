 6 lipstick shades that look stunning on medium skin tone

A bold red never goes out of style. Striking, timeless, and made for medium skin — especially with blue or orange tones.

Skip chalky nudes! Choose caramel, peach, or warm browns to enhance your natural glow without looking washed out.

Mauves with hints of pink or purple offer a soft-focus effect. Perfect for work, daily errands, or low-key evenings.

Deep, spicy tones like brick red or terracotta bring warmth and edge. They complement Indian skin tones beautifully.

Lively and fresh, coral tones brighten medium skin. Wear it to brunch, on vacation, or to lift your mood instantly.

Cranberry, raspberry, and wine shades are rich, flattering, and totally wearable. Make a statement, softly.

