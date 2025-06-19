Lemon water vs Green tea: Which is better for weight loss?

Calorie Content: Lemon water has nearly zero calories if unsweetened. Green tea is very low in calories (2–3 calories per cup), if no sugar or milk is added.
Metabolism Boost: Leon water slightly increases metabolism but the effect is mild. Green tea contains catechins and caffeine, which boost metabolism and increase fat oxidation.
Appetite: Lemon water helps you feel full because it hydrates and can reduce cravings when consumed before meals. Green tea on the other hand, may help reduce appetite slightly due to caffeine, but effects vary.
Detox and Digestion: Lemon water is traditionally used to support digestion and detox, though evidence is limited. Green tea contains antioxidants and supports liver function, but is not a "detox".
Fat-Burning: Lemon water has no direct fat-burning properties. Green tea has compounds that promote fat oxidation, especially during exercise.
Best Time to Drink: Lemon water is best if you drink it in the morning. Green tea is best between meals or as a pre-workout drink for energy and fat-burning effects.
Conclusion: If weight loss is your goal, opt for green tea. But lemon water is excellent for hydration and digestion. For best results, combine both in your daily routine.
