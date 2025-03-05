Lemon vs Orange: Which citrus fruit has more vitamin C?

Oranges are famous for their vitamin C, but lemon packs a punch too.
Image Source : Social
A whole orange provides more vitamin C than a single lemon, but since lemon juice is often concentrated, it can still be a great source.
Image Source : Social
Oranges have about 53 mg of vitamin C per 100g, while lemon has around 29 mg per 100g (varies by variety).
Image Source : Social
Both fruits boost immunity, aid digestion, and promote skin health, thanks to their antioxidant-rich nature.
Image Source : Social
Oranges have more vitamin C per gram, but lemon remains a strong contender, especially in juice form!
Image Source : Social
Next : Sugarcane juice vs Coconut water: Which is more hydrating?