Lemon vs Aloe Vera: Which is beneficial for glowing skin?

Lemon is rich in vitamin C and has natural bleaching properties that can help lighten dark spots and hyperpigmentation, resulting in a brighter complexion.
However, lemons can also be harsh on the skin, causing irritation or dryness.
On the other hand, aloe vera gel is a natural moisturiser that can hydrate the skin without clogging pores. It also contains antioxidants and vitamins that can help improve skin texture and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
Moreover, aloe vera gel has anti-inflammatory properties that can soothe and heal any skin irritation or redness.
Overall, while both lemon and aloe vera gel have their benefits for the skin, aloe vera gel may be a better option for achieving glowing skin without any potential side effects.
