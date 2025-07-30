Latest bridal nail art designs for Indian weddings

Chrome nails reflect the lights like jewellery. Go bold with silver or stay soft with rose gold for your cocktail or sangeet night.
Image Source : AI image generated by Copilot
Floral nail art brings romance to your bridal look. Pairs beautifully with pastel lehengas, sarees, or minimal mehendi.
Image Source : AI image generated by Gemini
Add pearls on soft tones for a royal, understated charm. Perfect for haldi or pre-wedding puja ceremonies.
Image Source : AI image generated by Copilot
Modern brides love the twist! Go for glitter tips, ombré fades, or shimmered whites for a polished look.
Image Source : AI image generated by Gemini
Classic reds meet bridal richness with gold foils. Perfect for wedding day rituals and traditional bridal shots.
Image Source : AI image generated by Gemini
Go bold with bedazzled nails—rhinestones, studs, or crystals. Ideal for bridal shoots, receptions, or glam nights.
Image Source : AI image generated by Gemini
Next : 6 lipstick shades that look stunning on medium skin tone