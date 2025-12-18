Chocolate Biscuit Cake: A no-bake classic made with Marie or digestive biscuits, cocoa powder, butter and condensed milk.
Gulab Jamun Trifle: Give leftover gulab jamuns a Christmas twist by layering them with whipped cream, vanilla custard and crushed cake or biscuits.
Dates and Walnut Ladoo: Perfect when you’re short on time and sugar.
Bread Pudding with Indian Spices: Transform leftover bread into a warm dessert using milk, sugar, cardamom, cinnamon and a handful of raisins or cashews.
Quick Fruit Cream: Chop apples, grapes, bananas and pomegranate, then fold into fresh cream lightly sweetened with icing sugar and a dash of vanilla.
