5 last-minute dessert ideas for Christmas

Chocolate Biscuit Cake: A no-bake classic made with Marie or digestive biscuits, cocoa powder, butter and condensed milk.

Gulab Jamun Trifle: Give leftover gulab jamuns a Christmas twist by layering them with whipped cream, vanilla custard and crushed cake or biscuits.

Dates and Walnut Ladoo: Perfect when you’re short on time and sugar.

Bread Pudding with Indian Spices: Transform leftover bread into a warm dessert using milk, sugar, cardamom, cinnamon and a handful of raisins or cashews.

Quick Fruit Cream: Chop apples, grapes, bananas and pomegranate, then fold into fresh cream lightly sweetened with icing sugar and a dash of vanilla.

