5 clear signs you are emotionally exhausted

1. You feel drained all the time, even after resting. Emotional exhaustion often shows up as constant fatigue because your mind hasn’t had time to recover.
Image Source : Freepik
2. Small things start to irritate you easily, like a delayed reply, background noise, or simple questions. This irritability is a common sign that your emotional reserves are running low.
Image Source : Freepik
3. You feel emotionally numb or disconnected. You may stop feeling excited, sad, or even motivated. Things that once mattered now feel distant, making you feel detached from people, work, and daily life.
Image Source : Freepik
4. You struggle to concentrate or make decisions. Emotional exhaustion can make your thoughts feel foggy.
Image Source : Freepik
5. You withdraw from people and avoid conversations. Talking, socialising, or explaining how you feel may seem like too much effort.
Image Source : Freepik
Next : Five morning drinks that can improve digestion naturally