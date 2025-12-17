2. Green tea: Green tea provides a mild caffeine lift without feeling heavy on the gut. The naturally occurring antioxidants in it support beneficial gut bacteria, which play a steady, behind-the-scenes role in digestion.
Image Source : Freepik
3. Plain water: Plain water is often the most underestimated morning drink. Having water soon after waking can help improve gut movement and support a more regular bowel rhythm as the day goes on.
Image Source : Freepik
4. Coffee: Coffee has a well-known effect on bowel activity, helping stimulate contractions in the colon. For those who feel a bit slow or blocked in the morning, an early cup can help nudge digestion along.
Image Source : Freepik
5. A protein-rich smoothie: A smoothie works well when you wake up both thirsty and hungry. Plus, protein helps keep blood sugar levels steady, which can reduce morning queasiness while supporting smoother digestion.
Image Source : Freepik
