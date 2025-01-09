Know the difference between 'Sadhna' of Aghori and Naga Sadhu

Although Aghori and Naga Sadhu want to attain truth through sadhna, the method of sadhna of both of them differs from each other.
Aghori sadhus remains absorbed in the worship of Lord Shiva. Aghoris also worship dead bodies and offer meat and liquor to the dead bodies.
Aghoris even eat raw human flesh and practice tantric rituals using the dead body.
Aghori practices Tantra by sitting in cremation grounds, caves and secluded areas and always try to keep their identity hidden.
Naga sadhus are associated with Akharas and keep their bodies strong through yoga and meditation. There are also women Naga sadhus.
While Aghoris practice Tantra Sadhna and live in solitude, Naga Sadhus practice Mantra Sadhna and yoga, they are also quite active on the social level.
Naga sadhus are committed to protecting religion and are ready to fight even in war when the time comes. They are considered to be experts in the art of war.
Naga and Aghori sadhus are seen in large numbers on the banks of the Ganga during the Kumbh Mela.
You will get to see Naga Sadhus and Aghoris in Mahakumbh. The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is scheduled to begin on January 13, 2025, with the Paush Purnima Snan, and will end on February 26, 2025, coinciding with Maha Shivratri.
Beyond its religious significance, the Kumbh Mela exemplifies India's rich cultural legacy, bringing millions together in a great celebration of faith, devotion, and peace.
