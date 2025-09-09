 10 kitchen foods for thick, glossy hair

Eggs: Rich in protein and biotin, eggs strengthen hair follicles and reduce breakage. They also add natural shine, making hair look glossy.

Coconut Oil: Packed with healthy fats and lauric acid, coconut oil deeply nourishes the scalp, reduces protein loss and adds a natural sheen.

Amla: High in vitamin C and antioxidants, amla boosts collagen production, strengthens roots, and increases natural shine in hair.

Fenugreek Seeds: Soaked fenugreek seeds help to improve scalp health, reduce dandruff and promote thicker hair growth when used as a paste or rinse.

Onion Juice: Rich in sulfur, onion juice boosts collagen production, strengthens hair roots, and encourages thicker and faster growth.

Yoghurt: Yoghurt nourishes hair from within, reduces dryness, and leaves strands soft and glossy due to the presence of protein and probiotics.

Aloe Vera: The enzymes and vitamins in aloe vera soothes the scalp, reduces dandruff, and locks in moisture for shinier hair.

Curry Leaves: Loaded with antioxidants and amino acids, curry leaves prevent hair thinning, stimulate follicles, and increase natural shine.

Green Tea: Rich in polyphenols and catechins, green tea improves circulation, reduces hair fall and adds luster to dull hair.

Honey: This is a natural humectant, which attracts moisture to the hair, making it soft, smooth and glossier.

