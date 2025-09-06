5 reasons why you should add amla to your everyday diet

Boosts Immunity: Amla is rich in vitamin C which helps strengthen your immune system and helps your body fight infections, colds and seasonal flu more effectively.
Image Source : Pinterest
Improves Digestion: It promotes healthy digestion by stimulating gastric juices, reducing acidity, and improving nutrient absorption. Amla is also high in fibre, which prevents constipation.
Image Source : Pinterest
Enhances Skin Health: Packed with antioxidants, amla slows down skin ageing, reduces wrinkles and gives you a natural glow. The vitamin C content also helps in collagen production.
Image Source : Pinterest
Heart Health: It reduces bad cholesterol (LDL), boosts good cholesterol (HDL) and prevents the buildup of plaque in arteries, thereby lowering the risk of heart disease.
Image Source : Pinterest
Controls Blood Sugar: Amla helps regulate blood sugar levels by improving insulin sensitivity. This makes it beneficial for people managing diabetes or prediabetes.
Image Source : Pinterest
Next : 5 grains you can use to make roti instead of wheat