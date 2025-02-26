Kheera vs Kakdi: Which is better for summer?

Kheera (cucumber) and Kakdi (ridge gourd) are two popular choices for this purpose. While both these vegetables have a high water content and are beneficial for health, there are some differences between them.
Kheera is known for its cooling properties and is often used in salads, juices, and raita. It is rich in essential vitamins and minerals, making it a great option for maintaining overall health.
On the other hand, Kakdi has a cooling effect on the body and is also a good source of hydration. It is often consumed in the form of juice or added to dishes like sambar and stir-fry.
However, it is also known for its medicinal properties and is believed to aid digestion and regulate blood sugar levels.
Ultimately, both kheera and Kakdi are nutritious options for summer, but their specific benefits may vary.
