Kanji vs Kombucha: Which one is better for your gut?

Probiotic Content: Kanji has natural lacto-fermented probiotics from black carrots or beets. Kombucha has a wider variety of acetic acid bacteria and yeast strains. Hence, kombucha might give you a better probiotic profile.
Gut Health Benefits: Kanji supports gut health through lactic acid bacteria and the anti-inflammatory properties of carrots/beets. Kombucha has digestive enzymes, probiotics and organic acids that can improve gut flora.
Fermentation Process: Kanji is usually fermented with salt and mustard seeds, and it relies on ambient microbes. However, Kombucha is fermented with a SCOBY (symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast) in sweetened tea over 7–10 days.
Sugar Content: Kanji is naturally low in sugar; any sugars are consumed during fermentation. Kombucha contains added sugar, though much of it is fermented out.
Taste and Tolerance: Kanji has an earthy, salty and mildly sour taste, and it may be more palatable for some people. Kombucha is tangy, fizzy and sometimes vinegary, and it might cause bloating in some people.
Conclusion: Both of these drinks have their own benefits. Choose Kanji for a milder, sugar-free, and cost-effective option. Choose Kombucha for stronger probiotic diversity and more active gut benefits.
