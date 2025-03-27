 Kanji vs Buttermilk: Which fermented drink is good for your gut?

Kanji, a traditional Indian drink, is made from fermented carrots and is rich in antioxidants and beneficial bacteria.

On the other hand, buttermilk, a popular drink in many cultures, is made from fermented milk and is a good source of probiotics, calcium, and other essential nutrients.

Kanji helps to aid digestion and improve immune function.

While both drinks have their unique health benefits, research suggests that buttermilk may have a slight edge in promoting gut health.

Buttermilk contains a higher concentration of beneficial bacteria compared to Kanji, which may help in maintaining a healthy balance of gut flora.

