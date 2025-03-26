 ​Jogging vs Running vs Walking: Which is better for different age groups?​

Children and Teens (Ages 6-18): High energy levels make running an ideal exercise for younger individuals, helping improve cardiovascular health and build strength.

Adults (Ages 19-40): Jogging strikes a balance between intensity and endurance, offering a great workout without overwhelming the body, ideal for general fitness and weight management.

Middle-Aged Adults (Ages 41-60): Walking is gentler on the joints, making it perfect for maintaining health while reducing the risk of injury.

Seniors (Ages 60+): Walking helps maintain mobility and flexibility, offering a low-impact option for heart health, balance, and overall well-being.

Pregnant Women (Any Age): Walking is the safest choice for pregnant women, providing cardiovascular benefits while minimising stress on the body.

