Jaljeera vs Shikanji: Which drink is more hydrating in summers?

Ingredients: Jaljeera combines cumin, mint, and spices, while Shikanji is made from lemon, water, and spices. Both are refreshing, but Shikanji has more electrolytes from lemon, aiding hydration.
Image Source : Social
Electrolytes: Shikanji, with its lemon and salt, provides more natural electrolytes, especially potassium, which can help replenish lost salts and water.
Image Source : Social
Salt Content: Jaljeera often contains rock salt, which helps retain water in the body, keeping you hydrated longer. Shikanji may have salt, but it's lighter in comparison.
Image Source : Social
Cooling Effect: Both drinks are cooling, but Jaljeera’s mint and cumin add extra cooling benefits, making it feel more refreshing on hot days.
Image Source : Social
Taste: While both are tangy and zesty, Shikanji offers a more citrusy burst, while Jaljeera is spicier, so your preference might depend on how much hydration you need versus taste.
Image Source : Social
Next : 5 healthy, steamed breakfast dishes for weight loss