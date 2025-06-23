Is muskmelon good for weight loss?

Low in Calories: Muskmelon is naturally low in calories, making it an ideal snack for those trying to reduce overall calorie intake.
Image Source : Canva
High Water Content: Composed of around 90% water, muskmelon helps keep you hydrated and gives you a sense of fullness, which can reduce unnecessary snacking or overeating.
Image Source : Canva
Rich in Fibre: Muskmelon contains dietary fibre that helps in digestion, regulates bowel movements and promotes satiety, all of which help in weight management.
Image Source : Canva
Low Glycemic Index (GI): Muskmelon has a relatively low GI, meaning it releases sugar slowly into the bloodstream, helping control blood sugar spikes and curb hunger pangs.
Image Source : Canva
Natural Sweetness: It satisfies sweet cravings without the need for high-calorie desserts, helping you stick to a healthier, lower-sugar diet.
Image Source : Canva
Improves Digestion: The enzymes and fibre in muskmelon can help with better digestion, reducing bloating and improving nutrient absorption, which is important during weight loss.
Image Source : Canva
Next : 5 easy ways to make reading a daily habit