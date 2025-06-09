Is capsicum good for weight loss?

Low in Calories and High in Fibre: Capsicum is low in calories, one medium-sized bell pepper contains only around 30–40 calories. It's also rich in dietary fibre, which helps keep you full for longer, reducing the chances of overeating.
Boosts Metabolism: Capsicum, especially the spicier varieties like green or red peppers, contains capsaicin, which is a compound known to slightly increase metabolic rate. This thermogenic effect can help your body burn more calories, even at rest.
Rich in Antioxidants and Nutrients: Capsicum is packed with vitamins A and C, potassium and other antioxidants. These nutrients support overall health, reduce inflammation, and improve digestion, all of which help in weight management.
Low in Fat and Sugar: Unlike many other snack or vegetable options, capsicum has virtually no fat and very low natural sugar content, making it an ideal addition to low-calorie or low-carb diets.
Supports Healthy Digestion: The fibre content in capsicum not only reduces appetite but also helps in regular bowel movements. A healthy digestive system is important for nutrient absorption and weight loss.
