Is beetroot good for weight loss?

Low in calories and fat: Beetroot is naturally low in calories and contains almost no fat, making it a good choice for a calorie-controlled diet.
High in Fibre: It’s rich in dietary fibre, which helps you feel full longer, reduces cravings and supports healthy digestion.
Boosts Metabolism: Beets contain nutrients like iron and magnesium that help maintain energy levels and support metabolic processes, helping in calorie burning.
Stabilises Blood Sugar: The natural sugars in beetroot are released slowly due to its fibre content, helping to prevent spikes in blood sugar that can lead to overeating.
Conclusion: Beetroot can be a good addition to a weight loss diet when consumed in moderation, especially when combined with regular physical activity and a balanced diet.
