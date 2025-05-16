Indian apple vs Turkey apple: What are the key differences?

Taste & Texture: Indian apples (like Himachali apples) tend to be sweeter and softer, while Turkish apples are usually crisper with a slightly tangier flavor.
Appearance: Indian apples are often smaller with a red-green hue, whereas Turkish apples are larger, uniformly red or yellow, and have a glossier skin.
Shelf Life: Turkey apples typically have a longer shelf life due to advanced cold storage and post-harvest treatment compared to most Indian apples.
Price & Availability: Turkish apples are imported and usually cost more, while Indian apples are more affordable and widely available locally.
Farming Practices: Indian apples are mostly grown on small farms in hilly regions like Himachal and Kashmir, while Turkey uses more mechanized, large-scale orchards.
